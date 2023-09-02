After days of discussions, the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) finally ruled on September 1 on the controversy involving the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, for the non-consensual kiss of the player Jennifer Hermoso . The TAD described what happened as a “serious misconduct.” With this decision, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) will not be able to suspend Rubiales, at least not immediately, since to do so it was necessary for the failure to be classified as “very serious.”

Luis Rubiales will not be immediately removed from his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) will not be able to provisionally disqualify the sports leader, because the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD) announced this Friday that it is opening a file against Rubiales for a “serious misdemeanor”, but not for a “misdemeanor”. very serious”, the non-consensual kiss that planted the soccer player Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony of the final of the Women’s World Cup, on August 20, when La Roja was crowned champion.

Only if Rubiales was accused of committing a maximum mistake, the CSD could convene the organization’s board of directors within 48 hours to proceed with his immediate suspension.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, refused to resign after kissing a player without consent. Madrid, Spain, August 25, 2023. © Reuters – Eidan Rubio

According to the TAD, the information it has indicates that the action of the RFEF president cannot be classified as an abuse of power.

With this decision, the major sanction of disqualification, if any, would be two years and the minimum one month.

The Court also informed that it opens a file, under the classification of serious misconduct, for grabbing his genitals during the final match of the World Cup, from the VIP box, together with Queen Leticia and her daughter Infanta Sofía, 16 years. After days of deliberations, the TAD considered both actions as infringements against decorum.

Contrary to what the Pedro Sánchez government, feminist groups, sports stars and society in general point out, who accuse Rubiales of committing an act that constitutes sexual violence.

Hermoso, through a statement, indicated that he felt “vulnerable and the victim of an attack.”

What scenario opens up in the Rubiales case after the decision of the TAD?

The decision of the TAD is a hard blow for the Government, since it prevents the CSD, dependent on the Ministry of Culture and Sports, from proceeding with the provisional sanction, as expected by the Sánchez Administration, which is pressing for an exemplary punishment.

However, after what happened this Friday, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, will ask the TAD for a precautionary suspension measure until that court decides on the merits of the matter.

In addition, the announcement of the TAD is independent of the decisions of FIFA, which at the end of August suspended it on a preliminary basis for three months. A decision that includes the cessation of his salary during that time and the removal of his official vehicle.

The fallout from the kiss has become a widespread rebuke in Spain, sparking anger that had been building for years over accusations by other women in soccer of abusive behavior by men in the sport.

Rubiales, who insists on describing the kiss as “consensual”, refuses to resign as head of the federation. On August 26, during a speech before the General Assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, he pointed out that he is the victim of a “social murder” and even attacked what he called “false feminism.”

With Reuters, EFE and local media