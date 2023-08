Balitsky: Armed Forces of Ukraine do not hit ZNPP, fearing a retaliatory strike on Ukrainian NPPs

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not directly hit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) itself, as they fear a retaliatory strike from Russia on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was stated by the Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region Yevhen Balitsky, reports RIA News.