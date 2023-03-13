There goes Bas, leader of a group of rebels from North Holland, father of three children, construction manager and starting activist. Shortly after six o’clock, four officers lift the tall, soaked 120-kilogram man off the ground with difficulty. They carry him to a city bus that serves as a detention bus. Bas was arrested, as were 700 fellow demonstrators.

“Ouch, you twist my wrist,” shouts another activist, who is carried away by agents. “Then you just have to walk yourself”, one of them snaps.

Agents are supposed to lift people who do not come along of their own accord with four colleagues. In practice, detainees are also dragged away by two officers, scraping their feet on the ground. A colleague snaps at them: “The four of us do that, understood.”

Protest movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) blocked the A12 for the sixth time this Saturday. The intention is never to leave the place until the government abolishes fossil fuel subsidies, in practice the blockers who refuse to leave the longest are apprehended. The aim of XR is to disrupt the order and thus draw attention to the climate problem.

About 3,000 people came to the Malieveld on Saturday with the intention of being arrested, and about the same number are there as supporters: they encourage the rebels, but leave or move when the police announce arrests.

Extinction Rebellion blocks the A12 in The Hague. The intention is never to leave the place until the government abolishes fossil subsidies.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



A large number of ‘arrestables’ have followed special action training in recent weeks, in which they learn what will happen during their blockade and how the police will respond. The movement is growing, this is the largest action ever, and new supporters are largely beginners in campaigning. Like Bas, who today is in charge of the North Holland ‘finger’ and had already decided to let himself be arrested. “I don’t want to have to tell my children later that I didn’t do anything.”

Trucker Iskander (32) from Uitgeest also makes his debut at XR. Although he doesn’t feel comfortable in groups, he’s here because it has been gnawing at him that the government is doing “far too little” about climate change. He thinks it is important to say that he works full time. “XR supporters are often dismissed as left-wing non-working people, but everyone is very normal.”

Cis (66), also from North Holland, has also demonstrated before, never like this. “My own house is energy neutral, but I still pay taxes for large polluting companies.” That stings.

Cheering grandma

The action started at noon, when thousands of rebels entered the A12 with the aim of blocking it. Because the police seem to have closed the tunnel as a precaution, they take place on the road. There are already two roaring trucks with water cannons ready, later another one will be added.

There will be micro actions during the day at various places on and around the A12. An orchestra plays the second movement of Beethoven’s seventh symphony. At 1 pm, three activists lower themselves into the tunnel on a rope to hang banners. They stay there for hours, while the grandmother of one of them cheers them on from across the street. There is a group who chain themselves together around a tree, a young woman who climbs a pole and hangs there until she is taken out. Demonstrators stand or sit together in groups for most of the day, talking, singing or playing cards.

The police issued several warnings from the start of the action. “If you don’t leave now, the water throwers will be deployed.” And: “If you stand here you will be arrested.”

A climate activist is dragged away by the police.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



The blockade will have been going on for five hours if that threat materializes. About half of the activists are still there. When it is announced that the water cannons will actually be deployed at 5 p.m., and that anyone who stays will be arrested before sunset, groups of demonstrators sit on the ground with arms and legs interlocked. The finger from North Holland is on the road surface in front of the tunnel.

The aim of XR’s demonstration tactics is to make arrest as difficult as possible, but without using force, because that does not elicit sympathy. “It has already been tried in so many different ways,” says Bas. “With petitions and climate marches, but none of that made sense.”

When the time comes, Cis stays right in the beam with his laminated protest sign. “I haven’t showered yet,” he had said jokingly before. He put a sticker on his jacket: ‘Careful, fragile’. He gets the full layer on him at least six times. The highest force is not being sprayed at the demonstrators. “Only my armpit and sleeve are wet,” says Cis.

Water cannons were not used during previous blockades, which is why many protesters are unprepared. The trucks came over specially from Germany because the Dutch police don’t have them. Normally they are used in violent riots. Many demonstrators therefore find the use of large equipment disproportionate. The police say that the water cannons are used to “ensure the safety of police and emergency services”.

Read alsoDemonstrating in the Zuiderpark: a pity that there are few farmers



Chilled people

“Guys, it’s stagnating,” one of the officers who started the arrests around six shouts to his colleagues. The police had hoped that more demonstrators would leave on their own, now they have to carry hundreds more to the buses. The security region is setting up a mobile station for hypothermic people further on, but many demonstrators say afterwards that they could not find that place.

Iskander leaves after the police have given the very last warning. “Now you can go without being arrested.” He was very cold, says Iskander on the phone the next day. “After today, I also fanned the fire in my group of friends.”

After his arrest around six o’clock Cis sat in a warm bus to the location of the police, where he was arraigned. “I was outside at 7.38 pm, I went to a birthday party.” Next time he wants to go again. “But then I put on gardening gloves and wellies.”