Dubai (Etihad)

Under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the Dubai Police General Command announced the holding of the fifth edition of the UAE Tactical Teams Challenge 2024, in the period between the 3rd and the 7th of next February, after the unparalleled success achieved by the previous four editions at the level of… International participations, and at the level of competitions between special units, rapid intervention, and tactical teams from various countries of the world.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, confirmed that setting the date for the fifth edition of the challenge comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to make early and permanent preparations to host all special unit teams and tactical teams from various countries of the world in the competition, which is considered the largest event in the world. Its type is at the regional level in the field of work of special units and tactical teams, and it is organized in the training city in Al-Rawiya.

He explained that participation in the competitions is witnessing an increase year after year by the tactical teams, the number of which during the fourth edition reached 55 teams from various Asian, European and African countries of the world, and South and Latin America, in addition to the United States of America, indicating that next year’s competitions in 2024 will be more momentum. And strength from all the international teams. Therefore, Dubai Police always prepares to make the events successful early, which contributes to strengthening the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a global destination for the most important sporting events and tournaments.

In turn, Brigadier General Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security for Bodies Security Affairs, Acting Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the UAE Challenge for Tactical Teams, confirmed that the UAE Challenge for Tactical Teams is witnessing great development thanks to the support and guidance of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, who follows up on the smallest details. To organize the activities of the fifth edition according to the best standards, the type of competitions, and the administrative and field preparations that are taking place in full swing to receive all international teams.