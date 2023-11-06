Florida once again stands out for its gastronomic offer. The Mexican restaurant Uptown 66, located in the Mimo District of Miami, won the “United States of Tacos” contest”, thanks to his already famous birria taco, with which he beat competitors from Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

Chef Nuno Grullon was in charge of representing the kitchen of Uptown 66 in the contest to find the best taco in the United Statesorganized by the television program Good Morning America, in September of this year. The jury of the dishes was made up of special guests, such as Christian Chávez, from RBD; chef Chris Valdés; and former baseball player CC Sabathia.

Nuno Grullon’s birria taco is prepared with beef, instead of the traditional mutton or lamb. This succulent dish arrived on the menu of the Mexican cantina located at 6600 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami, thanks to social networks. “People couldn’t stop coming and ordering birria tacos. I said: I’m going to have to make one of those,” the cook told The New Herald.

“It was a great victory for us,” said the chef, who trained in the kitchens of New York, working in upper-middle-range restaurants dedicated to French, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. His adventure with Mexican flavors began just before the pandemicwhen Uptown 66 opened its doors as a pop-up terrace.

A new challenge

After receive the prize of US$20,000 for being crowned the winner of the contest, Nuno Grullon has taken on a new challenge: the Grand Central restaurant. A few weeks ago he opened this new establishment to the public in the company of his partners from Miami Leaders Restaurant Group.

The place, dedicated to international cuisine with French inspiration, has already caught the attention of locals for the house burger and its truffled chicken pie. Grand Central, located at 7919 Biscayne Blvd, offers a cosmopolitan and exclusive atmosphere, with an elaborate menu that is a departure from its sister restaurant Uptown 66.