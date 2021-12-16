Candy canes, beautifully decorated fir trees, reindeer with luminous snouts –literal–, dinosaurs wrapped in colorful garlands, gingerbread cookies, ‘papanoeles’ in all imaginable versions … There are, of course, even music-sensitive and sensitive to movement. They are the so-called ‘ugly Christmas sweater’, which translated into Spanish would be something like ‘ugly Christmas sweaters’, the latest viral garment that has conquered the wardrobes of half the world and which even the most loyal followers of the Grinch cannot resist.

The maxim to show them off in all their splendor is very simple: the uglier, the better. Such is the fever for these tacky sweaters that all fashion stores, including the big chains –Inditex, H&M, Mango, Primark …– and even some supermarkets have succumbed to their charms and sold all kinds of models for a few years. , both for the little ones and for the grown-ups. And today is your day. You have read it well. The third Friday in December is celebrated the ‘National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day’, something like the world day of the tacky Christmas sweaters, a festive day that every year adds new followers and is celebrated in more countries. It is a tradition from the US and Canada, which basically consists of replacing sober school uniforms and office clothes for one day with a colorful and showy ‘ugly sweater’.

The initiative is so popular in both countries that today many of the most famous presenters on American television such as ABC or CNBC will come to the set dressed in a ridiculous sweater full of reindeer, sequins and beads. You know, the uglier the better. It seems that this ritual, which has been joined by flashy stars such as Jimmy Fallon, host of one of the best-known ‘late nights’ in the US, dates back to December 2011 when a group of students from the University of San Diego They decided to create a website to showcase the most ridiculous and tacky Christmas sweaters that were sold in different stores in the United States.

The idea was so successful that they decided to establish the ‘National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day’ in tribute to an increasingly popular garment around the world.

«Who is going to resist wearing a sweater that lights up and has little music on it? They are ugly? Yes, but the idea is to put aside the seriousness of work uniforms for a day and have a laugh with colleagues and family “, says the stylist Elena Regadera, who complies with the tradition and dresses every third Friday of December with this fashionable garment and for which she has even prepared several styling proposals.

“There are a lot of fun options: with a leather miniskirt and high boots or ankle boots; with skinny pants and ankle boots or with jeans and sneakers. For taller girls, this jumper works great with a metallic mid-leg plaid skirt and ankle boots and a beret. And if what we want is to be warm at home, we can wear it with sweatpants and socks … Another option to wear them at family gatherings or business lunches is to play with accessories ». And he adds: «as an anecdote, I will tell you that when I worked as the head and wardrobe coordinator of the series ‘Amar es para siempre’, every Friday the team chose a common theme and made our outfits to motivate ourselves. And of course the third Friday in December was the one for the Christmas sweaters, which turned into a real costume party and a goodbye before Christmas.