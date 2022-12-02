“This is a declaration of war against William and Kate.” “But didn’t they run away because they wanted privacy? Now they let Netflix into the house instead?». “Harry and Meghan are now worse than the Kardashians.” In the last few hours, the British tabloids have been flooding Harry and Meghan with criticism after the trailer for their documentary was released on Netflix.

William and Kate’s journey to the USA, therefore, begins under a bad star: after the storm caused by Lady Susan Hussey, the prince’s godmother forced to resign from Buckingham Palace for racist comments towards a human rights activist, the Meghan Markle’s tears in the trailer for the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ disturbed the royal couple’s first visit to the US in eight years. The three days in Boston should have canceled, in the intentions of the monarchy, the public relations catastrophe that was William and Kate’s trip to the Caribbean last spring. Harry and Meghan spoiled the party: the Sussexes are on a war footing and are preparing to explain the reasons for the divorce from the Royal House in six episodes starting from 8 December: «Nobody – says Harry – sees what happens behind the doors closed”.

The tabloids go crazy while, in the city from which the Tea Party revolt against the taxes imposed by Westminster on the settlers in 1773 started, William and Kate have perpetuated the feel-good image of a monarchy at the service of the public: today visits to a startup against climate change, then to an NGO that helps vulnerable children (tasks that fall within the traditional activities of the ‘Firm’, as the royal family is nicknamed), preceded tomorrow’s gala for the delivery of the Earthshot environmental awards, created the year passed by the prince inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot project for the conquest of the Moon. Alongside William, who is also planning an informal meeting with President Joe Biden, will be Caroline Kennedy, Jfk’s daughter, now US ambassador to Australia. William and Kate had arrived yesterday on a British scheduled flight (not the private jet of the tour in the Caribbean), they had lit City Hall and about fifteen other city monuments in green, then at the Celtics basketball stadium they had been greeted by applause, curiosity and a few whistles. He informal, she very elegant and all smiles in a slim black Alexander McQueen suit with a dark turtleneck underneath, the royal couple projected an image at the antipodes from the photo taken at Westminster Abbey included in the trailer: they have an icy, almost mean look, while Harry proclaims offscreen, “I had to do what I could to protect my family.”

The princes were still flying while the words addressed by the 83-year-old lady-in-waiting of Queen Elizabeth to Ngozi Fulani, a black-skinned London activist, had resounded on the shores of the Atlantic, acting as a sounding board for the accusations launched by the Sussexes against the monarchy. The Dukes will also be on the East Coast next week. While waiting for the release of Harry’s book, ‘Spare’, on January 10, the Ripple of Hope award ceremony scheduled for December 6 in New York (two days before the release of the docuseries) will revive attention: Harry and Meghan will receive it – explained the organizer Kerry Kennedy, one of Rfk’s daughters – for “the courage” shown “with their positions against racism”.