Robert Lewandowski is living his first season in the Spanish LaLiga with FC Barcelona and as it is not new, his scoring nose is not being left behind and at the moment, after 20 days in the Spanish championship, he has recorded 14 goals, which keeps him as the leader individual scoring.
On this occasion he is quite far from the Golden Boot, but he is still an exceptional scorer and is three goals ahead of his closest rival, in this case Joselu of RCD Espanyol.
In the first 20 days of the 2022-23 season in LaLiga, the Polish footballer has been active in 17 games, he has only lost three games due to suspension. Since then he has scored in 10 games and in four of them he has scored twice.
In the league tournament, in all the matches that the Blaugrana team has scored, they have not lost and their goals have contributed a lot to the goal difference of the club, which is partially the leader of the standings.
The last time a Pichichi trophy was not won by a player from FC Barcelona or Real Madrid was 14 seasons ago, when the Uruguayan Diego Forlan He scored 32 goals in 33 games as part of Atlético de Madrid.
In this way, if we removed the Polish striker from the count, the dispute over the scoring championship in Spain would be more at odds with the competition of elements in lower-ranking clubs.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Player
|
goals
|
1
|
RCD Espanyol
|
Joselu
|
eleven
|
2
|
Real Betis
|
Borja Iglesias
|
9
|
3
|
Celta Vigo
|
Iago Aspas
|
9
|
4
|
real Madrid
|
Karim Benzema
|
9
