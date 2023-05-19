Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Table Tennis Association announced the candidacy of Engineer Majd Al Balushi, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and head of the Women’s Committee, for membership in the International Federation’s Sustainability Committee, during the elections that will be held on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting, next August, in Bangkok, Thailand, in the presence of Hassan Al Zarouni, Secretary General, and the representative of the Federation. in “General”.

This came during the periodic meeting of the Board of Directors of the Table Federation, at its headquarters in Dubai, yesterday evening, chaired by Eng. Dawoud Al-Hajri, and in the presence of Ibrahim Al-Assam, Vice President of the Federation, Hassan Al-Zarouni, Secretary-General, Ahmed Al-Bahr, Assistant Secretary-General, Abdul Rahman Al-Minhali, Financial Director, and members Faisal Al-Kaabi and Majd. Balushi.

The meeting of the Board of Directors approved the participation of the youth and youth team in the Czech International Championship, which is scheduled from May 28 to June 1, where Abdul Rahman Al-Menhali heads the delegation of our team, along with Khaled Saqr “administratively”, and coaches Shao Lee and Islam Mutaa, along with 9 players.

