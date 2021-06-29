The T-shirt that controls vital signs. 5G in the life-saving t-shirt

Technology is making great strides. The latest found, presented at the Mobile World Congress in progress in Spain in Barcelona, ​​is a t-shirt, but it could also be a top, launched by the Chinese company Zte in collaboration with Accyourate, able to monitor vital parameters, thanks to the 5G. It is made – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – with a particular fabric, able through an inserted control unit, to connect with a smartphone to keep the vital parameters of the person wearing it under control.

“It is an invention that will change the life and quality of home care for many people – the president of the Italian Red Cross explained to the Sun”. On the same line Umberto Sgambati CEO of Proger who in 2019 joined the Accyourate group. “Concrete reality, also certified as a medical device”.