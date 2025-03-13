The system used by the Local Police to identify stolen cars and frauds with foreign registrations

The theft of vehicles and the documentary fraud associated with them are common problems throughout Europe. According to Interpol datain 2023 They identified approximately 226,000 stolen vehicles worldwide Thanks to its database on stolen vehicles. In Spainthe figures also reflect an upward trend. During the first semester of 2024, 16,272 cars robberies were denouncedwhich represents an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is equivalent to an average of 89 vehicles subtracted daily, that is, 3.7 cars every hour.

To deal with these crimes and facilitate cooperation between different countries, it was created EUCARISthe European vehicle information system and driver’s licenses. This network allows the authorities to access data on registration and driving permits in real time, helping the local police and other security forces to identify irregularities and act quickly. This tool, key in the fight against car theft and documentary fraud, facilitates the Local Police and other security forces access to essential data in real time.

A decentralized system for greater efficiency

EUCARIS NO works as a centralized database, but as an exchange network in which each country maintains its own record. Through this system, Member States can share information on registration, driving permits and documents associated with vehicles, which allows identifying irregularities and acting faster against transnational crimes.

A European project with more than 30 years of history

He origin from Eucaris dates back to 90swhen the vehicle registration authorities of Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and the Netherlands joined efforts to improve communication between their systems. Since its implementation in 1994, the Network has proven to be an effective tool for police cooperation and road safety, helping to combat illicit vehicle traffic and facilitating their administrative control.

In Spain, the Local Police has incorporated Eucharis in their daily operation with tangible results. An outstanding case is that of the Local Police of Cartaya (Huelva)which has managed to recover stolen vehicles in different European countries, such as Germany, Belgium and Portugal. In addition, this system has allowed the detection of counterfeit documents, including circulation permits, driving licenses and technical inspection cards from abroad.

The Municipal Police of Madrid It is another of the bodies that benefit from Eucharis. Thanks to this system, you can consult information of vehicles enrolled in 25 European countries, including France, Italy, Poland and Sweden. Before the implementation of this network, the lack of access to the records of foreign vehicles meant an obstacle to identifying cars with irregular tuitions or that had been reported as stolen.

Beyond the fight against vehicle theft

The advantages From Eucaris go beyond the recovery of stolen vehicles. It also facilitates the identification of owners In cases of embargoes, rented vehicles with pending payments or abandoned cars in Spanish territory but registered abroad. In addition, it allows a control more efficient of infractions committed through non -resident conductors, accelerating the presentation of evidence in the sanctioning procedures.

Access to this platform in Spain It is managed through the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of Interior. However, its implementation in some computer systems of the local police remains in development. For example, the integration of Eucharis with Vinfopola technological solution used by several municipal police, is still pending to be completed.