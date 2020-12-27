In Russia, the structure of the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service will be revised, since many of them have become ineffective due to the reduction in the number of prisoners. TASS, referring to the statement of the Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko.

He noted that the Ministry of Justice, together with the Federal Penitentiary Service, is already preparing a general scheme for the institutions of the penal system. In total, it is planned to optimize more than 100 institutions.

In addition, the issue of withdrawing the FSIN institutions outside the cities will be resolved. According to Chuichenko, it is necessary “to talk about the concentration of these institutions in one place as much as possible.”

The head of the Ministry of Justice also said that over 10 years the number of persons in the institutions of the penal system has decreased by 40%, and the number of institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service – by 13%. Now the Russian Federation takes the 17th place in the world in terms of the number of prisoners per 100 thousand of the population, while, for example, the USA is the third. Now there are 486 thousand people in 923 institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Chuichenko noted that the work of some institutions is currently ineffective.

“For example, 100 people are serving sentences in a colony, and 130-140 employees are serving there,” the minister explained.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation proposed to ban nicotine-containing products in remand prisons and colonies, with the exception of cigarettes, as well as devices for their consumption. These changes are associated with the so-called “anti-tobacco law”.