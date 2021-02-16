For a few weeks, the failures in the different internet providers that operate in Mexico they are becoming more and more recurring. And although companies continue to work normally, complaints from users flood social networks.

However, none of the companies has explained the reasons behind these failures and this week began with a new decline in all internet services in the country.

Through social media, thousands of users reported that they were left without internet by companies such as Telmex, Izzi, Totalplay Y Megacable.

At first the reports were only in the states north of Mexico, but little by little the failures began to spread to the rest of the national territory. This caused annoyance among people, especially since it was the beginning of the work week.

Graphics in internet services show failures practically at the same time

Was the cause of the internet crash a blackout?

The site specialized in detecting problems in online services, Downdetector, detected the failures in the internet operators very early. Interestingly, the first reports occurred from 8 in the morning, just after a mega power blackout in Mexico.

The blackout was due to a high flow of energy in the north and south of the country. Subsequently, internet platforms began to register failures in their service system even though the power had returned.

As the hours passed, the problems in the service began to be fixed, but none of the companies spoke about it. In fact, although perhaps this time it was due to the power outage, the previous times remain unexplained.

That is why even the Profeco It warned that it could initiate a collective action against Izzi, in case users continue to report the failures on a recurring basis.