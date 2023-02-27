After his meeting with Al-Assad, Sameh Shoukry will hold a session of talks with his Syrian counterpart, Jaafar Al-Miqdad, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Egyptian foreign minister conveyed a message of “solidarity and support from the Egyptian government and people with the brothers in Syria as a result of the devastating earthquake.”

And the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced, on Sunday, that Shoukry will go to Syria and Turkey, on a visit “in order to convey a message of solidarity from Egypt with the two countries and their peoples, after the February 6 earthquake, which left heavy losses.”

And she said in a statement: “It is expected that the foreign minister will affirm, in his meetings with both Syria and Turkey, Egypt’s permanent readiness to provide a helping hand and assistance to those affected in the affected areas of the two countries.”

She added, “Egypt’s government and people cannot be late for a day in supporting its brothers.”

Egyptian aid

Last Thursday, Egypt sent two relief aid planes to Turkey in solidarity with those affected by the earthquake, and as a contribution to mitigating its effects.

The two planes come the day after the docking of the Egyptian Navy ship “Halayeb” in the international port of Mersin, southern Turkey, loaded with 650 tons of humanitarian aid.

After the earthquake, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made a phone call to Erdogan, during which he expressed condolences and solidarity over the disaster.

On February 8, the Egyptian army announced the flight of 5 military transport planes loaded with large quantities of medicines and medical supplies to Syria and Turkey.