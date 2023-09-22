Damascus (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China, where he is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, and will also meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The Syrian presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that Assad is leading a high-level delegation and will hold a series of meetings in several Chinese cities, including a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A statement reported by the Syrian news agency, SANA, said that President Bashar al-Assad and his wife are preparing to visit China, at the head of a delegation that includes diplomats, in response to an official invitation from President Xi Jinping, where a Syrian-Chinese summit will be held, without providing further details.

Al-Assad’s last visit to China was in 2004, about 4 years after assuming the presidency, when he met with the former Chinese leader, Hu Jintao. It was the first visit by a Syrian president to China since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1956.