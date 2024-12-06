A Kremlin source cited by Bloomberg stated that Russia does not have a plan to save Assad



12/06/2024



Updated at 8:40 p.m.





The operation ‘Al Aqsa flood’ that Hamas launched against Israel on October 7 has become a regional tsunami over the months with no clear end in sight. Syria is the new scene of the effects…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only