A Kremlin source cited by Bloomberg stated that Russia does not have a plan to save Assad
The operation ‘Al Aqsa flood’ that Hamas launched against Israel on October 7 has become a regional tsunami over the months with no clear end in sight. Syria is the new scene of the effects…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Syrian #opposition #preparing #surround #Damascus #put #Assad
Leave a Reply