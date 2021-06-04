Damascus (agencies)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards militia have been manufacturing rocket launchers west of the Euphrates in Syria.

The observatory said in a statement yesterday that it had obtained confirmed information through its sources in the areas of Iranian influence west of the Euphrates, that each of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militias and the Iraqi “Popular Mobilization” are manufacturing individual rocket launchers, to launch Iranian-made missiles through them.

He explained that this comes within the city of “Al-Mayadin” in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where the manufacturing operations are taking place in the military al-Rahba, located in the farms area, the largest gathering of Iranians and their militias on the outskirts of the city.

The source pointed out that this is done by experts from Iran, amid a great tightening of guarding the region there and fortifying it greatly, for fear of any possible targeting of Israel or the international coalition.

The sources of the Syrian Observatory added that the manufacturing process began during the past few days, and dozens of individual launchers were manufactured for launching Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles.

The observatory reviewed a question about the reasons for the Iranian military build-up in Syria, especially in the western Euphrates region, whether through the periodic recruitment of arms shipments or the manufacture of military equipment, especially since Iran and its militias do not carry out military operations against ISIS, which is spread in the Badia.

And last month, the Syrian Observatory said that the Iraqi “Popular Mobilization” militia, accompanied by its affiliated militias on the Syrian-Iraqi border, had proceeded to bring in a new shipment of weapons from Iraq to Syria, including short-range missiles, machine guns and ammunition.

According to the sources of the Syrian Observatory, the shipment was divided into two parts, the first was stored in an area near Al-Shibli Antiquities in the city of Al-Mayadin in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, and the second was stored on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor city.

In another context, 12 members of the Syrian army were killed in separate attacks by members of the terrorist organization “ISIS” in the Syrian desert.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that members of the “ISIS” launched an attack at dawn yesterday, on army positions and points in the “Faydah Ibn Muwayna” area in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. Clashes took place as a result, and the Syrian army used rocket-propelled grenades in an attempt to repel the attack, and the clashes resulted in the death of 5 of the army forces, in addition to the killing of two members of the terrorist organization, while the observatory documented the killing of 7 of the army forces, including an officer with the rank of brigadier, in a surprise attack by the organization’s elements in the desert of al-Sukhnah, located in the far eastern countryside of Homs near the administrative border with Deir ez-Zor.