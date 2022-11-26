Earlier, a US military spokesman said that two missiles targeted the US-backed coalition forces in northeastern Syria, without causing any losses or damage.

The US military added in a statement that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces inspected the launch site of the two missiles and found a third missile that was not fired.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the military operations in northern Syria aim to establish a “security belt from west to east” along Turkey’s southern borders.

Washington called on Wednesday evening for an “immediate halt to the escalation in northern Syria,” stressing that it is “very concerned about the recent military actions that destabilize the region and threaten our common goal of combating ISIS, and endanger civilians and American personnel,” according to the US State Department.