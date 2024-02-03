Syrian Ministry of Defense: civilians and military personnel became victims of the US airstrike

The US airstrike in eastern Syria killed civilians and military personnel and caused damage to public and private property. The consequences of attacks by American forces on the territory of the country have been assessed by the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the Syrian news agency reports. SANA.

“Today at dawn, the American occupation forces began a blatant air aggression against a number of objects and cities in the eastern region and near the Syrian-Iraqi border,” the Syrian defense department noted.

The statement emphasizes that “the occupation of parts of Syrian territory by American troops cannot continue.”

Earlier, the United States launched strikes on Syria in response to the recent high-profile drone attack on a US base in northeast Jordan. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the first US strikes on targets in Syria and Iraq are just the beginning of a response to the recent attack on US forces.