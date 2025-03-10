The Syrian government announces that the Kurda administration is integrated as part of the State

The Syrian presidency announced Monday that the Kurdosiria administration of the northeast of the country is integrated as part of the State, an important step for the transition phase after the fall of the Bachar al Asad regime, on December 8.

At a meeting between the interim president, Ahmed al Sharaa, and the leader of the Democratic Syrian forces (FSD) – a health formed mostly by Kurdosirios -, Mazlum Abdi, he agreed to “integrate all the civil and military institutions of the Northeast of Syria in the Syrian state administration, including border crossings, the airport and the oil and gas sites”.

Among the points signed by both leaders, they are guaranteed “the rights of all Syrians to representation and participation in the political process and in all state institutions based on their competence, regardless of their religious and ethnic origin.”

It also indicates that “the Kurdish community is an indigenous community of the Syrian State, and the Syrian State guarantees its right to citizenship and all its constitutional rights.”

Another of the points that are announced in this agreement is that it is imposed “a high fire in all Syrian territories.”

The Kurdosiria region has suffered an offensive launched by Syrian rebels supported by Türkiye for three months to control its territory.

On the other hand, the text guarantees the “return of all the displaced Syrians to their cities and towns”, which will have “protection by the Syrian State”, as well as the support “to the Syrian State in its fight against the regime of Al Asad and all threats against their safety and unity.”

The negotiations for the integration of the Kurdosiria administration, which controls the north and northeast of the country, have been developed during these last months, in which Sharaa has sought a negotiated solution with Abdi.

One of the main points of disagreement was the integration of the FSD in the forces of the Ministry of Defense, something that the Armed Alliance insists on doing as a “united military block.”

Another was the control of the oil fields of the Northeast of Syria, where the majority of important deposits of the country are concentrated, as well as the borders and prisons, although the latter is not mentioned in the document.

In the prisons of the Kurdosirio territory there are thousands of combatants of the jihadist group Islamic State (EI), many of them foreigners, which was defeated in 2019, in addition to fields in which women and family children of the terrorists are overcrowd.