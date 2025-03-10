03/10/2025



Syrian presidency announced this Monday An agreement with the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS), dominated by Kurds and backed by the United Statesto integrate the institutions of the Kurdish semi -autonomous administration of the Northeast into the National Government.

The Presidency has made it public in a statement signed by both parties in which the agreement on “the integration of all civil and military institutions of the Northeast of Syria is explained in the administration of the Syrian State, including Border stalls, airport and oil and gas deposits».

The agreement, which includes The total cessation of hostilitieswas signed by the interim Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the commander of the FDS, Mazlum Abdi.

Self -defense forces undertake to support the government in The fight against the regime’s remains of the deposed President Bashar al Assad and against any threat to the security and unity of Syria.









Since Assad was overthrown by Sharaa’s Islamist forces in December, groups backed by Türkiye -one of the main supporters of the interim president – They have faced self -defense forcesthe main ally of the American coalition against the militants of the Islamic State in Syria.

The self -defense forces are headed by the YPG militia, a group that Ankara considers An extension of the militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who have been fighting the Turkish state for 40 years.

Türkiye considers the PKK, the YPG and the FDS terrorist groupsand the new administration of Sharaa in Damascus had been pressing the Syrian Democratic Forces to merge with the newly created State Security Bodies.