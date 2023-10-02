Russia and Syria have “excellent” relations, and the level of cooperation between the troops of the two countries in various fields is at a high level. He stated this in an interview on October 2 “RIA News” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria Bassam al-Sabbah on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly that ended in New York.

He noted that within the framework of the UNGA events, the delegations of the two countries held intensive contacts. The diplomats, among other issues, discussed the humanitarian aspects of the Syrian crisis.

“We cooperated very closely and intensively, especially regarding the extension of the mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 2672. Together we have made very great efforts to make improvements and amendments to this text to make it more suitable for resolving the current situation,” Bassam al-Sabbah emphasized.

Earlier, on September 29, in the settlements of Khan Tuman in the province of Aleppo and Nasriya in the province of Damascus, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria provided food aid weighing 5.4 tons as part of two humanitarian missions.

The day before, on September 28, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, stressed at a UN Security Council meeting that Damascus was subjected to “severe” discrimination from Western donors who were solely concerned with sponsoring arms supplies to Ukraine.