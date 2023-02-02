This is the second time since the beginning of the year that the Syrian Central Bank has lowered the currency exchange rate, as it lowered it in early January, decreasing the currency from 4,522 pounds to the dollar.

Syria is suffering from an economic crisis caused by years of conflict, Western sanctions and a currency crisis due in part to the financial collapse in Lebanon and the government’s loss of control over the oil-producing regions in the northeast.

The collapse of the lira resulting from these factors raised the prices of commodities and increased difficulties, making it difficult for Syrians to buy food and pay electricity bills and other basic necessities.

The price of the lira was 47 to the dollar before the outbreak of protests against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011.