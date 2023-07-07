Reuters: The Syrian army assisted Russia in the elimination of the forces of PMC “Wagner” in Syria

During the insurgency of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Russia, the Syrian intelligence and army assisted the Russian military in isolating and eliminating the Wagner forces in Syria as a military organization in order to prevent the escalation from spreading. It is reported with reference to official sources in Damascus Reuters.

It is alleged that the joint operation took place on the night of June 23. The Syrians’ operational measures included blocking telephone lines and mobile communications, as well as facilitating the arrival of the commanders of Wagner PMC units at the location of the Russian military in order to force them to leave the country or sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Syrian sources, the total number of Wagner forces in Syria did not exceed 450 people. It is reported that those who refused to sign the contract were taken out of Syria on Russian transport aircraft, their number remains unknown.

The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, began the rebellion on the evening of June 23. He explained this by a conflict with the Russian Ministry of Defense and problems at the front. Armed people under his leadership headed towards Moscow. The uprising lasted about a day, and on the evening of June 24, after negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the head of the Wagner PMC gave the order to deploy the columns for departure to permanent accommodation points.