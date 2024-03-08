A simultaneous interpreter on Friday, March 8, was unable to adequately translate to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky the words of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a question from a journalist during a press conference after a meeting of heads of state in Istanbul.

Instead of a high-quality translation of Erdogan’s words, Zelensky had to listen to repetitions, sighs and pauses. An incident occurred when one of the Turkish journalists asked the Ukrainian leader a question – the synchronized swimmer began making incomprehensible sounds and saying incoherent phrases. Zelensky tried to show with gestures and facial expressions that he did not understand what was being said to him, and when asked by the journalist to repeat the question in English, he was refused.

As a result, the interpreter was replaced right during the press conference.

Zelensky flew to Istanbul to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday. Following the negotiations, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara is ready to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict. He recalled Turkey's role in concluding the agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was able to prevent a food crisis in many countries of the world.

However, Zelensky refused this proposal, emphasizing that he did not want to see Russian representatives at the summit.

Prior to this, on February 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message to the participants of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit held in Albania, said that Turkey is ready to again provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The Turkish leader added that diplomacy and dialogue must be given a chance to end the conflict by achieving a just and lasting peace. He called for joint efforts to define its general parameters.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.