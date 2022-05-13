Group concentration is nothing new in the airline industry. This is how, for example, Latam was created in 2010, a merger between the Chilean Lan and the Brazilian TAM. And, 12 years later, the segment was stirred again with the announcement on Wednesday (11) that Gol, belonging to the Constantino family, and the Colombian Avianca will be controlled by a holding company called Abra, according to a statement issued by the companies. “This agreement places Grupo Abra’s airlines in a leading position in air travel in Latin America, serving a population of more than one billion people and a GDP of almost US$ 3 trillion, and offering significant opportunities for capacity and growth. revenue”, said Constantino de Oliveira Junior, president of Gol’s board of directors and who will now be Abra’s CEO.

The expectation is that the deal is concluded in the second half of this year. Abra Group Limited will be a privately held company incorporated in the United Kingdom and will also have a non-controlling economic interest in the operations of Viva airline in Colombia and Peru, and a minority interest in Sky Airline of Chile. According to the note, “some financial investors have committed to invest up to US$350 million in shares” of Grupo Abra after the closing of the transaction. The capitalization will be made by Avianca shareholders, such as Elliott International, Kingsland and South Lake.

Gol and Avianca will maintain independent operations, while “benefiting from greater efficiency and investments made by the same controlling group”, says the note. Among the benefits, Abra will provide a platform for companies to further reduce costs, achieve greater economies of scale, in addition to expanding routes, services, product offerings and loyalty programs. Other possible advantages for the two companies are a reduction in costs with the integration of routes, greater ability to negotiate the price of fuel, cheaper maintenance, in addition to the possibility of savings in the joint purchase of supplies.

The combined flags are equivalent to an annual revenue of US$ 7 billion and a fleet of almost 300 planes. And the combined business is expected to have the potential to increase revenue to up to $10 billion and expand to up to 500 aircraft in total.

The unique corporate structure, in Oliveira Junior’s view, allows each airline to generate results while keeping its brands, teams and culture independent. “As well as providing employees with more opportunities for personal and professional growth at all stages of their careers,” he said in the statement.

Salvadoran Roberto Kriete, co-founder of Avianca Holdings SA and now chairman of Grupo Abra, highlighted a series of benefits for passengers of both companies. “They will have access to better fares, to more destinations, the highest frequency of flights and well-synchronized connections.” In addition, according to the executive, customers will be able to accumulate and redeem points in the brand’s loyalty programs.

The new configuration puts Gol, one of the largest companies in the sector in Brazil, side by side, and Avianca, with operations in Colombia, Ecuador and El Salvador, in addition to routes to Central America, North America and Europe. The company belonging to Avianca Holdings SA has no relationship with Avianca Brasil, a trademark of Oceanair, which was declared bankrupt by the Brazilian court in 2020, due to debts in excess of R$2.7 billion. Affected by the pandemic, Avianca Holdings SA even entered into judicial recovery in 2020 in the United States, but avoided the bankruptcy process by having the recovery plan approved at the end of 2021.

Avianca Holdings operates 130 routes in Latin America. With 102 years of history, the company is considered the oldest airline in operation in the Americas and the oldest in uninterrupted activities. Gol has a 33.6% share in the Brazilian domestic market, behind Latam (35.1%), according to March data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).