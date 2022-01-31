The symptoms of the omicron-strain of coronavirus that persist in patients after recovery are named. About it writes the British newspaper Daily Express, referring to the application data for monitoring signs of infection.

According to monitoring data, a new SARS-CoV-2 mutation can provoke not only cough, fever, loss of taste and smell, but also back pain and dizziness. Moreover, the last two symptoms are observed even after recovery.

As Dr. Ann Mary said, back pain is common with most viruses, but it occurs more often in those infected with the omicron strain. Also, a new variant of the coronavirus can cause myalgia (muscle pain – approx. “Tapes.ru”). “A significant number of these patients experience unbearable pain in the lower back and severe myalgia, which exacerbates the suffering,” the doctor said.

Earlier, an otolaryngologist, doctor of the highest category, candidate of medical sciences Vladimir Zaitsev said that after an omicron strain of coronavirus, a person may become hoarse or lose his voice. He also stressed that certain categories of people should be given more attention to throat care. In particular, we are talking about those who have had their tonsils removed.