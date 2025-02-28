During the year 2025, it is estimated to be diagnosed in Spainat 6,495 new cases of thyroid cancer, of which 1,626 cases will correspond to men and 4,869 to women, according to data from the Spanish Thyroid Cancer Association.

According to this organization, thyroid cancer is found Among the most prevalent.

As in so many other cancers, Early detection It significantly improves the chances of success of treatment, so knowing the symptoms is fundamental.

A less known symptom is The hoarse voice. Although most likely this symptom is due to a bacterial or viral infection, if it persists for more than three weeks, you should consult your doctor.

These are other symptoms:

A lump in the front and lower of the neck: the bulge usually feels hard, it enlarges slowly and is not painful.

Sore throat.

Difficulty swallowing or breathing.

Pain in the front of the neck or feeling that something is pressing against the neck.

A red face (blush).

Softer stool or diarrhea.

Weight loss.

In terms of survival, thyroid cancer is especially high, with 86% in men and 93% in womenwhich makes it the type of cancer with the highest survival rate in women.