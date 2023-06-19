The disease of Parkinsons a neurodegenerative disease second only to Alzheimer’s in terms of prevalence. The average age of onset around age 60. Not for a disease of adults-elderly only; there is a large number of cases with juvenile onset: about 5% of patients present before the age of 40, with even more extreme cases, patients so young as to present the first symptoms before the age of 10. Michael J.Fox, the face of an entire generation, discovered he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29, at the height of his career. Not therefore a rare pathology: let’s talk about twenty thousand people in Italy alone who encounter the disease at a young agean even greater number if we place the age limit for early onset at fifty years Gianni Pezzoli, neurologist, president of the Italian Parkinsonian Association and of the Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s disease. A population that is still very active from a social, working and even reproductive point of view is therefore affected. And the diagnosis comes like a tsunami.