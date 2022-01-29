Doctors from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) advised to be more attentive and monitor the condition of the legs, as a number of emerging symptoms may indicate health problems. They called the signs of high cholesterol that appear on the legs of a person. About it informs “Medic Forum”.

Many people don’t know they have a cholesterol problem until they have serious complications, such as a heart attack or stroke, experts warned. Sometimes it is difficult to detect a problem due to the lack of external signs. When neglected, this can lead to peripheral arterial disease (PAD) affecting the vessels in the legs.

“In PAD, the blood vessels narrow, harden, or become blocked, which restricts blood flow to the extremities. Pay attention to the condition of your legs, they can give you clues about the development of a dangerous disorder, ”the doctors said.

Among the signs of such an ailment are: cessation of hair growth, reddish-blue or pale skin, scratches that do not heal for a long time, thick opaque nails, as well as their increased fragility and slow growth, numbness and heaviness in the muscles, cramps in the feet and legs, pain stinging or burning.

Earlier, a dietitian, professor of medicine at the University of California Zhuaping Li named fruits that help lower cholesterol levels naturally and support heart health. Pears and apples contribute to lowering cholesterol levels, the specialist noted. They are low in calories and also free of fat and sodium.