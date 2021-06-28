The Public Health Agency of England has listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. The newspaper Express writes about it.

The new strain was named “lambda” and was originally identified in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Ecuador at the end of 2020. Scientists believe that it differs from other strains by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of infectivity. However, at the moment there is no evidence that the virus is capable of provoking a more severe course of COVID-19.

The main symptoms also do not differ from the rest of the strains. Scientists rank among them a fever, continuous cough, loss of smell and taste. The strain has not yet been added to the list of “of concern” that is being formed by WHO. Currently on this list are alpha, beta, gamma and delta strains.

At the end of June, it was reported that in the Indian state of Maharashtra, 20 cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus were detected, it was given the name “delta plus”. The new variant of the virus is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein, which can reduce the activity of antibodies in recovered and vaccinated people.

On June 28, Moscow and St. Petersburg recorded a daily record of deaths from coronavirus: in the capital over the past day, 124 deaths were recorded, in St. Petersburg – 110. In total, 21,650 people with COVID-19 were identified per day. Most cases – 7246 – were recorded in Moscow. The leaders in the increase in the incidence per day are also the Moscow region (2722 cases) and St. Petersburg (1335 cases).