He ictus It is one of the most incidence diseases in Spain, in fact affects about 120,000 people according to data from the Ministry of Health. However, it is also a condition that could be prevented in 90% of cases. It is for this reason that it has always been subject to research worldwide. For example, a recent study published in the Medical Magazine of the American Academy of Neurology and led by neurologist Catriona Reddin He has discovered what common symptom people who will suffer a stroke have.

Also, in the investigation of the expert in neurology, they have been able to Identify modifiable factors of the risk of suffering a cerebral infarction. These include diseases such as High blood pressure or atrial fibrillationas well as habits such as Smoking. And, is that, the people who enter within these groups are not only more likely to suffer a stroke, they can also have them more serious in the face of people who do not collect these risk factors.

The common symptom of people suffering from a stroke

Receiving regular medical care can significantly reduce the risk of stroke. Pexels

“Our results underline the importance of controlling ICTUS risk factors, especially arterial hypertension, atrial fibrillation and smoking, to prevent serious and disabling stroke,” said Reddin. In this sense, the neurologist proposed A study with more than 26,000 people from 32 different countries and an average age of 62 years. In the investigation there was a half that had suffered a stroke, categorizing them in serious and mild, in front of another half that had not suffered it.

The results found that 74% of people who had suffered a serious stroke had hypertensioncompared to 72% who had suffered a mild stroke. To do this, they determined an blood pressure greater than 140/90 millimeters of mercury (MMHG). In this context, the researchers concluded that people with arterial hypertension had 3.2 times more likely to suffer a much more serious strokethan those that do not have the pathology.

“The stroke can cause disability or even death,” said the neurologist. But the important thing about this is that those who have symptoms of a High blood pressure They can control hypertension. As Reddin states: “It is the most important modifiable risk factor of ICTUS worldwide.”





How to know if I have high blood pressure?



70% of stroke begin with hypertension as a cause and problem, so it is also a great risk factor. Pixabay/McRONNY

Hypertension occurs when our blood pressure is very high (140/90 mmHg or more). Normal is that our tension is in parameters of 120/80 or less. High voltage is the first risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and can occur According to the World Health Organization (WHO) By overweight or obesity, sedentary lifestyle, drink too much alcohol, eat with high salt levels; Habits, therefore, very modifiable that can prevent the appearance of hypertension but also the risk of stroke.

High blood pressure may not produce symptoms at first, but it does when it has very high levels. WHO also collects that Hypertension presents symptomatology As intense head and chest pain, dizziness, difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting, blurred vision or changes of vision, anxiety, confusion, beeps in the ears, nasal hemorrhage and changes in the heart rate.





Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.