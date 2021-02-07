The Symphonic Orchestra Foundation of the Region of Murcia, dependent on the Ministry of Education and Culture, has been awarded in the IX edition of the ‘Alegría de Vivir 2021’ Awards, in the category of Cultural Foundation. The Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, indicates that “it is a tremendous pride for all that the work of our orchestra is recognized at the national level and that it has become a benchmark in the field of education and dissemination of symphonic music” .

The ‘Joy of Living’ Awards, directed by the versatile artist Lucrecia, have been held for nine years in Barcelona and honor personalities and entities that have stood out for their trajectory, good work and positive spirit and who contribute from their respective sectors to improve the society.

The jury for these awards, which is made up of relevant professionals in different fields, such as the journalist Luis del Olmo; the president of the RBA Foundation, Ricardo Rodrigo; or the person in charge of External Relations of ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Cristina Cubero, among others, highlights “the excellent activity, development, promotion and dissemination of the music of the Symphony of the Region through the realization of artistic and educational activities, with special mention of their solidarity actions ”.

The IX edition of the ‘Alegría de Vivir 2021’ Awards also distinguishes other people and entities that have stood out in their respective professions, such as the artist Raphael, the ‘Alegría de Vivir-Éter’ Award for his 60 years on stage; the designer Ághata Ruiz de la Prada, in the ‘Haute Couture’ category; the RNE journalist Pepa Fernández, in Communication; and the ‘El Tricicle’, in Culture and Humor.