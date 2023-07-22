The Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia put the White public in its pocket on the occasion of the concert that it staged in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento on Friday night and which was witnessed by 400 people.

The uncertainty due to the four drops that fell while the musicians were preparing their instruments threatened to cancel the concert, but just five minutes later, the rain stopped and allowed a brilliant performance to be heard on a splendidly hot night.

The orchestra performed eleven works by eleven different conductors, standing out the pasodoble ‘Suspiros de España’, by Antonio Álvarez, and ‘La Boda de Luis Alonso’, by Gerónimo Giménez, as well as preludes to zarzuela works such as ‘La verbena de la paloma’, ‘El Barberillo de Lavapiés’ or ‘Doña Francisquista’. The concert was directed by Marcel Ortega (La Secuita, 1990), devoted at all times, and which did not lead the public to ask him for an extra work, since he himself was in charge of announcing it, and it was ‘El Canto a Murcia’ that put the final touch on the evening. Marcel Ortega is a Graduate in Orchestra Conducting and a Master in Orchestra Conducting from the Haute Ecole de Musique in Geneva. Since the end of 2018 he has assumed the direction of the Municipal Band of Castellón. See also Tony Succar grateful for his nomination at the 2022 Grammys: "We didn't win today, I'm still happy" The concert is part of the II Street Music Festival organized by the Blanca City Council and directed by Víctor Cano Sánchez, head of the Blanca Musical Group, who, together with the mayor, Pablo Cano, addressed a few words to the attendees.

