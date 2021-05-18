Psychiatrists explained why social networks were flooded with videos in which 12-15-year-old girls express sympathy for 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, who staged a massacre in gymnasium No. 175. Comments of experts are given by the edition “Kazanskie vedomosti”.

According to the head of the Department of Medical and General Psychology of Kazan State Medical University, Vladimir Mendelevich, adolescents use tragedy to attract attention – this is a feature of the puberty period. “This is an adult who can relate the tragedy to everything else, knows that you can say that you can’t, and the teenager does not think about it,” the psychiatrist also explained.

Related materials

Teens justifying the shooter’s act by attacking him at school is also linked to the adolescent crisis, says psychologist Irene Bobrova, an expert on destructive organizations. “During a crisis, social experiences are typical for children, but now it turns out that [в соцсетях] wrote those girls who have received psychological trauma, as I understand it, in the family or at school, and they simply draw a parallel, ”the specialist explains.

Associate Professor of the Department of Clinical Psychology and Personality Psychology of Kazan State Medical University Ildar Abitov connects the actions of adolescents with imitation reactions. “It is very important for teenagers to be in the center of attention of other people, to be reflected in the eyes of other people. The fame of this person may be a reason to try to join him, to his person, to what is known about him, in order to somehow increase your prestige, interest in yourself, ”explains Abitov.

The specialist also emphasizes that the investigation has not yet made statements that the attacker was a victim of psychological trauma.

As a result of Galyaviev’s actions, seven children and two teachers of gymnasium No. 175 were killed, and another 24 people were injured. The attacker was arrested, in the pre-trial detention center he was registered as prone to suicide.