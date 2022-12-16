She is 60 years old, is from Bahia and embodies much of what Bolsonaro and his entourage of fanatics seem to dislike. She is a woman, black, artist and engaged in social movements. She will be Minister of Culture, following a tradition begun in Lula’s first term, who invited singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil to the ministry, who left an extraordinary legacy with the creation of Pontos de Cultura. At a very low cost, the initiative generated jobs and income, taking shows, libraries and cultural centers responsible for fostering the creative economy and stimulating the formation of an audience for the arts throughout Brazil.

It is true that Gil found the house tidy. His predecessor in the portfolio was the intellectual Francisco Weffort (1937-2021), professor and doctor in Political Science at the University of São Paulo. Margareth Menezes will take over a ministry that ceased to exist in January 2019 and, as secretary, was managed by Regina Duarte and Mario Frias, elected federal deputy for São Paulo by the PL this year. The management of both was marked by attacks on the artistic class and the Rouanet Law, which spread among Bolsonarists the belief that the federal law to encourage culture is just a sucker for bums — something as absurd as believing that the Earth is flat.

If anyone intends to criticize Lula’s choice by arguing that the Bahian singer has no experience as a manager or in command positions in public administration, here are some of her credentials. Margareth Menezes traded the spotlight of her internationally renowned career for dedication to social projects. In 1990, Rolling Stone magazine awarded the album Ellegibô as one of the five best World Music albums of the year. Fame grew when the singer toured the world with American singer-songwriter David Byrne, former leader of the band Talking Heads. In the following decade, what for many may have sounded like a period of artistic decadence was actually prodigal in initiatives linked to the empowerment of young people through art, education and culture. Founder of the NGO Fábrica Cultural. Among the programs maintained by the entity are the Iaô Aprendiz em Cena, a technical qualification course in the theatrical area, and the Iaô Market, an art, education and creative business center that focuses on the professionalization of Bahian handicrafts. Also by Margareth Menezes is the Afropop Brasileiro initiative, the title of the singer’s sixth album and which became a movement aimed at reverberating the power of Brazilian Afro-urban culture and its modern connections. One of its fruits is the AfroPop Festival.

About the reasons for dedicating herself to this movement, Margareth made the following comment, in 2021: “We need to think of Brazil with more belonging, more ownership. The culture that is not renewed remains static in time, hardens and grows old within its roundabout. We live in times of constant modernization and we, Afro-Brazilians, have the right and the duty to take a stand”. A statement like this denotes a commitment to doing its part to transform society. Something necessary to overcome the culture of hate and the feeling of impunity that allows attacks like the one by Bolsonaristas who cursed Gilberto Gil in a match between Brazil and the Qatar Cup.

Having experience just as an articulator of cultural and social movements may not be enough to make an artist capable of carrying out a good mandate at the head of a ministry. But there is a symbolic factor in Margareth’s choice for the culture that transcends even the fact that she is black, a woman, from the Northeast and an artist. She was recognized by MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent), an institution endorsed by the UN, as one of the 100 most influential black personalities in the world in 2021. The list included renowned names in music like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. This recognition gives the future minister a kind of authority to restore Brazil’s international image in the field of culture. And that few people can do after the nightmare of the last four years. Very axé, Minister Margareth Menezes!

Celso Masson is DINHEIRO’s core director