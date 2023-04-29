A person holds a Chilean flag with a drawing of the Negro Matapacos dog, in 2020. Claudio Abarca (Getty Images)

During the 2011 Chilean student movement, a black mixed-breed dog with a red scarf around his neck became known for barking and attacking policemen, and jumping into the sprays of water-cannons. Baptized then by the young as black matapacos -paco is the derogatory name by which the uniformed police are called in Chile-, his videos went viral. But it was in October 2019, in the social outbreak, that he became the symbol of the protests. Four years later, however, his figure and his name have been strongly questioned due to the murders of policemen, three perpetrated between March and April 2023. “The” dog matapacos It must be classified as incitement to violence, “said the socialist senator, José Miguel Insulza, and put him on the bench.

Since the 2019 revolt, the dog’s image has been seen in a variety of formats, from posters pasted to street walls, t-shirt prints and fridge magnets. But it was a sculpture three meters high and two and a half meters in diameter, which marked a milestone in the demonstrations. Its creator is the visual artist Marcel Solá, who built it with recycled material collected from the same protests. And for him, the figure of the matapacos It is not “at all” what parliamentarian Insulza has said. “It is a tribute to those who have fought from different spheres for a Chile where the concept of well-being is something collective and not individual. The quiltro (mestizo) on the street represents abandonment, mistreatment, discrimination and indifference due to his condition, an analogy of what happens to a large part of Chilean society, ”he tells EL PAÍS. “He joined student demonstrations to selflessly protect the weakest, since by instinct he barked at the forces of state repression. Making a comparison, I do not believe that Mr. Insulza would be called panzer for the relationship of violence and genocide associated with the German tanks of World War II. If we extrapolate it to another area, bullfighter Marcelo Salas (former national soccer team) did not attribute a connotation of incitement to violence to it, ”he adds.

Before Insulza, however, it was the father of carabinero Carlos Retamal – who died in October 2022 after being attacked with an iron while supervising a clandestine race -, who put in question to the icon of the protests. “It is sad to see when the authorities that we have today said months ago that the most popular character was a dog matapaco. That does not speak well of us as a country, ”he said in what has been a recurring criticism of the new generation of the left for a tolerant position on violence. The name of his son and that of Corporal Eugenio Nain, shot to death in southern Chile in 2020, gave rise to the Nain-Retamal law, which gives agents more room for legitimate defense and increases the penalties for who attack them. It has been legislation, processed quickly and approved by a large majority in Congress, after the crime of Sergeant Rita Olivares, on March 26, who died from a shot to the head percussed by criminals. Its promulgation, on April 6, coincided with the murder of Corporal Daniel Palma.

The crimes of three police officers, in just 23 days, have provoked cross-rejection in Chile, and also public opinion support for the police. The institution, questioned for human rights violations during the social outbreak, has gradually raised its approval in the security crisis that the South American country is experiencing due to the emergence of a new armed crime. If in December the Cadem poll gave him 73% support, the same poll revealed on April 2 that 95% are in favor of the use of firearms by the police in situations of violence.

The violence of 2019 was a kind of vaccine against violence itself in all its dimensions, Chilean writer Arturo Fontaine told El País.

A ‘procession’ with the image of the dog

Solá, 46, with a degree in art, a master’s degree in museology and a therapist, says that he has spent more than 20 years dedicated to artistic creation with waste such as plastic bottles and advertising elements. In 2021, the collective he directs, CIAN, received the national environmental award in the sustainable culture category from the Recyclápolis Foundation. the one with the dog matapacos it is one of his several sculptures with that technique.

It was on November 15, 2019, the same day that politicians from different sectors signed the Agreement for Peace and the New Constitution, that Solá and his team installed the sculpture, in response to the pact, in a park near Plaza Baquedano in Santiago, the iconic sector of the revolt and where violent acts were carried out by police officers and protesters. A study by the Nucleus of Contingent Sociology of the University of Chile, which was carried out in the field in 2020 in that place -renamed Plaza de la Dignidad by the adherents of the revolt-, revealed that 55% of the protesters averaged 33 years of age, and more than 55% had higher education.

During 2019, the image went through different moments. One of them was precisely that November 15: despite its size, the protesters marched down the street with their dogs on their shoulders. “It generated a high sense of social belonging in millions of people. Also, from the opposite sidewalk, she was beaten, vandalized with blows, dragged through the streets tied to a large 4×4, burned twice. This confirms the abuse and sustained violence of the oligarchic classes towards the people”, says its creator. “Few people know that a great campaign was carried out based on this work that generated hundreds of adoptions of abandoned dogs”, he adds.

“His willingness is to kill”

Far from that idyllic idea is the philosopher and writer Lucy Porto, who has reflected on the phenomenon generated by the symbol. “There are images that coincide with this in biblical texts: persecution by packs in the Psalms and others quite atrocious, of people thrown to the dogs to be devoured. It was not an appreciated animal in the Semitic world. It was considered unclean. I think there is enough of all that in this dog black matapacoswhich is also a quilt [un mestizo]. From here, analogies with miscegenation and abandonment have emerged, quite self-satisfied, which, in reality, express a deep resentment and resentment at this condition, thus justifying helpless human beings who are convinced that they have the right to destroy everything, with impunity. , says the philosopher who declares herself allendista.

Bluntly, Lucy Oporto agrees with Senator Insulza and says about the matapaco dog: “Yes, it is an incitement to violence.”

The first time the philosopher saw the matapacos It was at the end of 2019 in some posters pasted on the walls of Valparaíso, where she lives, a city 115 kilometers from Santiago. She appeared, remember, along with the legend the people do not loot the people. “At that time it seemed to me that this was a threat, like saying, if the town does not loot the town, then who was doing the looting? There was an indirect accusation if you will, but, without a doubt, although obscure then, it was a prefiguration of what had happened in recent times with even more force. In 2019, some police officers were burned, but the attacks and murders against the police have been intensifying.”

The image of matapacosseems quite enigmatic. She says it “represents the development of a blind, murderous instinct.” And that “it is not the close figure of the dog as a representation of fidelity, or as man’s best friend. Neither is that of the shepherd dog that guards herds. Both are constructive activities of this animal. This is clearly that of a semi-wild animal, whose disposition is to kill. It was the banner of octobrism of what has been happening since 2019. For me it is the primitive image of ainstinctiveness without spirit, whose purpose is to destroy and kill.

In the midst of the debate, the writer Patricio Fernández told EL PAÍS: “It is true that the police have been suffering from attacks that are not only regrettable, but also frightening, and they deserve all the support of the public. They are the ones who often put their bodies to the bullets for us”. But, he adds, that “thematapacosit is a very unhappy figure, like that of anyone who kills. Not only does it not help, but it sets the tone that we do not need in our coexistence. But, at the same time, let’s not exaggerate,” says Fernández, because the dog – who is on the bench today – has literally killed no one.