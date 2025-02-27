José María Lancho is a prestigious lawyer, expert in commercial and technological law and submerged historical heritage. Among its interventions in this last aspect, the case of the Mercedes frigate against Odyssey Marine Exploration stands out in which He advised Spain and … He directed the criminal action derived from the most important underwater plundering in Europe. Likewise, he collaborates in different newspapers and magazines with articles about his specialty.

But Lancho He has never forgotten his literary vocation, which is much more than a mere hobby of dilentor. Now he demonstrates it by giving us his poems ‘The syllogisms of the barbarian’.

Author

José María Lancho

Editorial

Labyrinth Notebooks

Year

2024

Pages

132

Price

16.25 euros

After a suggestive cover with a unique ship, the book It is structured in five itineraries: ‘Utopia’; ‘Catay’; ‘The ruins’; ‘The Hispaniola’ and ‘Term’, and brings together not only poems – in free verse and in some cases rhymed, for example with THE SONETO FORMULA-, but also short stories that become attractive parables, such as the one that develops in the kingdom of Icaria where “they choose the kings from among the beggars”, or the one that presents a moment of the existence of a character, the lonely Ignacio, suffering from a strange disease. It also offers us texts with wedge of lucid aphorisms: “Stupidity is one of those rare things / that is not necessary to find to meet them.” Or “only in the past chance is zero.”

Affairs are addressed that touches us – time, love … – to those who give personal experiences

José María Lancho addresses issues that we all touch, as, among others, the inclement passage of time, the strength of memories, memory, uncertainty, love … to those who give personal experiences that lead us empathize with that poetic voice Through which “life crumbles, / between the fingers, / in this place we call survival / where no one awaits me as I am, / and prevents them from doing / in heaven or in the abyss.”

“Only in the water / that other world is reflected / that exists undulating”, we read in ‘The syllogisms of the barbarian’. And, we would add, perhaps also in poetry, To enjoy that “immense minority”as Juan Ramón Jiménez pointed out. A beautiful poems, in which its author dominates the word, to which it pays tribute, which provides us with a double delight: emotion and reflection.