What Daniel has done in a community role during the past two years and helping hundreds of homeless and poor people with his volunteer team, recently qualified him to win the Australian Youth Person of the Year for 2022.

On Australia’s National Day, the Sydney Opera House was decorated with a picture of the Egyptian doctor, who described this matter in his interview with Sky News Arabia as “surprising and unexpected”, noting that this honor made him very happy because it came after a long struggle and effort over the past period.

From here it was the beginning

At the beginning of 2020, the Egyptian doctor launched the Street Side Medics initiative, or roadside paramedics, which provide psychological and medical support and provide the necessary treatment to the marginalized and the poor for free.

The initiative team worked, according to Daniel, in a harsh atmosphere, and the members spread out to equip cars with beds for examination, medical equipment and devices, and x-ray units to help the needy.

Free Medicines

The initiative never responded to a question, so whoever asks for medicine or a medical examination finds his need, Dainal explains: “This was a reason for the state to see what we do as a great work, honoring us for it and choosing me as the best young personality in 2022.”

The initiative contributed to conducting surgeries for some patients. Daniel explains that a number of other cases were referred to specialized hospitals with a letter that included what was required, “and there were some cases that we communicated ourselves because of the difficulty of their physical condition as a result of staying on the street for several months.”

Egyptian honor

Ambassador Nabila Makram, Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptians Abroad, expressed her pride in the Egyptian doctor’s assistance and humanitarian services to the sick and marginalized, and his keenness on psychological and medical support for them.

Makram praised the efforts of the Egyptian youth abroad, and their keenness to make every possible effort to raise the name of their country and uphold the values ​​of love and humanity, stressing that they are keen to cooperate with their foreign societies in a way that makes them very influential.

The Egyptian doctor has great affection for the Minister of Immigration, as he commented on her role and honoring Egyptians abroad, saying: “Ambassador Nabila Makram is a very great person and an honorable front for Egypt, who is doing an important job, which is connecting the new generation of Egyptians abroad to the mother Egypt. in honor and appreciation.

Team of volunteers

“All the team is working as a volunteer,” the 26-year-old Egyptian doctor says enthusiastically, noting that the strength of his medical team, which is spread daily on the streets to treat the homeless, has reached 250 people, including doctors, nurses, or doctors specializing in physical therapy.

Reaching all the homeless across the country is a dream that tops the list of young people in Australia, noting: “My goal during the coming period is to expand our services to include all of Australia, and to provide more medical services in the coming months, and to save the homeless and many of the homeless and the poor from the harshness of the street.”

Difficulties and challenges

Regarding the difficulties he faced at the beginning of his implementation of the idea, Daniel believes that its implementation in a Western society was not easy at all, in addition to the need for funds to purchase the big bus and equipment, and to make contracts with pharmaceutical companies to dispense medicine.

The ceremony was attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Egyptian Ambassador to Australia Mahmoud Zayed, and a number of prominent personalities who praised Daniel Nour’s offering, wishing him success in helping more displaced persons.

Egypt in the heart

The Egyptian doctor thinks a lot about his homeland, and wishes to see Egypt in the best condition, and to help everyone in need and the poor, saying: “I wish to see this service in Egypt and in a better way. Nothing is excluded or impossible, because Egypt always thinks of serving the poor and has distinguished projects that serve millions in need.

Daniel affirmed his readiness to cooperate with any Egyptian youth or institution, stressing in his interview with Sky News Arabia: “Young people in Egypt have great energy, and they can do such work, and we are fully prepared for any assistance or ideas with them to establish the idea or other ideas that serve the poor.” .

On the role of his family and their support, the Egyptian doctor added: “They were supportive of me all the time. They know how busy I am in my morning work in one of the largest hospitals in Australia, starting from seven in the morning until five in the evening, and that I hardly enter the house to eat and then start again to serve the marginalized until ten. evening or at the end of the existing cases.