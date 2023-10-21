Saturday, October 21, 2023, 10:42 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

One of the traditional events at the end of the season in Spain, the Chinchón charity festival, which is celebrated in the arena installed in the incomparable setting of its Plaza Mayor, turned one hundred years old, since in 1923 Marcial Lalanda organized the first charity festival of the San José Asylum. The square was filled with the demand for a good poster, in which Diego Urdiales and the local bullfighters Aitor Fernández and Álvaro de Chinchón cut the ear. There could have been more trophies, but the misuse of steel prevented it.

Six beautiful bull steers from Núñez del Cuvillo were fought. He opened Plaza Uceda Leal, with an orthodox slaughter, in classic forms before a steer that lacked strength. He greeted a cheer.

Noble was the bull that fell to Diego Urdiales. Arnedo took advantage of it, as he fought very pure and drew natural passages of a lot of bullfighting, as a floor in the wonderful trenches. He flicked an ear.

He lost the Ureña trophy after stabbing with the sword and missing with the mistake. He gallantly fought Veronica, handling the cape very well. With the muleta he fought with poise, courage and length, reaching the stands a long way in two complete circles. He greeted the audience’s applause.

Alejandro Marcos, who replaced Cayetano, did a great job on the fourth, the most complete steer. Fur task of good taste smudged with the sword. He greeted the applause.

Local bullfighters Aitor Fernández and Álvaro De Chinchón walked an ear each. Aitor was in bullfighting, betting and starting his work on his knees. Álvaro showed very good manners and a more than interesting left hand.