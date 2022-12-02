Hundreds of people enjoy the turning on of the Christmas lights on the Gran Vía in Murcia. / Guillermo Carrion / agm

The unpleasant and cold afternoon, typical of these dates but unusual in Murcia, was not an obstacle for hundreds of residents and visitors this Friday to witness the music and light show, and the subsequent concert, organized on the occasion of the official inauguration of the Christmas illumination in the municipality. An event that is the starting gun for the first post-pandemic Christmas and without restrictions.

The environment of the Segura river as it passes through the urban area was the setting chosen by the City Council for dozens of drones, launched from the Chinese Garden, to dance to the sound of music, while with their lights (white, red, green and yellow ), drew Christmas motifs on a partly cloudy sky. Rudolf, Santa’s reindeer, with his red nose; a huge Christmas ornament ball; the fir; a snowflake, the crowns of the Magi; the announcing star and the word Recicla in green (with which the show was dismissed), gave way to the applause of the spectators and the parade.

“It has surprised me; it was time for Murcia to offer something different”, says a young visitor from Totana



«It has become very short, but it has surprised me; It was time for Murcia to offer something different, a show that we deserve”, commented Borja, a resident of Totana, visiting the city. For Martín, six years old, Sofía and Diego, both four years old, it was not too difficult for them to figure out some figures with which they are very familiar. And they do not hesitate to nod their heads when asked if they liked it.

The announcing star formed by dozens of drones, this Friday, in Murcia. /



Guillermo Carrion / AGM



“They loved it,” replied the respective parents, while they played with the bracelets that should light up to the sound of the music. Up to 5,000 were distributed by the City Council for free, ornaments that stood out especially on the children’s wrists, since the public lighting was turned off.

At the end of the drone show, a parade went through Teniente Flomesta to the Martínez Tornel square, in which the Bosco and Steam Brass Band groups, mounted on a mobile platform, traveled the path whose destination was the stage set up in this square (which gave drivers a lot of headaches during the day). They continued to offer a concert there until 10:00 p.m., at which time the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, proceeded to switch on the Christmas lights.

From this enclave, with a complete view of the Gran Vía and the Puente de los Peligros, the spectators contemplated the new lights, with digital aesthetics, reminiscent of a classic video game: camels, Three Wise Men, stars, gift bows… Some of the reasons that can already be seen on the main road of the city. The fused music of Bosco and the Steam Brass Band brought the event to a close.