As part of the information published by The NPD Group, an organization that is responsible for sharing details about the sale of video games in the United States, it has been revealed that the switch It was the best-selling console in this country throughout the first quarter of 2022.

According to Mat Piscatella, a member of the NPD Group, the Nintendo Switch was positioned in first place in the sale of consoles by units between January and March 2022. Compared to last month, the Xbox Series X|S managed to take first place in terms of revenue generated in dollars, but it was the hybrid platform that won by units.

US NPD HW – Xbox Series was the best-selling hardware platform of both March 2022 and the first quarter in dollars, while Switch led both time periods in unit sales. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 25, 2022

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that Kirby and the Forgotten Land reached the third position of the best selling games in the United States in March 2022being overtaken by Elden Ring Y Grand Touring 7 in first and second place respectively.

Despite the fact that five years have passed, the Switch is still unstoppable. It seems that there is not a single competitor that can go head to head with this console, at least when we talk about units sold, usually the PS5 and the Series X | S generating more revenue per dollar.

Via: Mat Piscatella.