The Russians noted an increase in the number of working hours after switching to remote mode. About it it says in the MTS study on the Adindex website.

The reason for this was that the home office had an impact on activity: workers became slower to start tasks after waking up, shortened their lunch break, and began to finish work after the end of the day. It is estimated that, on average, employees began to devote up to 10 hours to work.

However, the time that teleworkers spend on sleep has also increased. Thus, remote Muscovites began to go to bed earlier and sleep almost an hour longer – 7 hours and 25 minutes.

December 21, analysts of the Rabota.ru and SberIndex services https://lenta.ru/news/2020/12/21/dolgo/, where Russians will continue to work remotely not only during 2021, but also in subsequent years … So, over the year, the number of vacancies that involve the ability to work remotely increased by 44 percent compared to 2019, and this trend will continue after some transformations.

On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on remote work. The document introduces concepts such as teleworking (remote) work, temporary teleworking (teleworking) and combined teleworking (remote) work.

The law provides that, if there are grounds, the employer will be able to transfer employees to remote work without their consent. However, in this case, the company will have to provide them with the necessary equipment or reimburse the costs. In this case, the transfer of an employee to remote work is not a basis for a reduction in wages. In case of illness, a remote worker will be able to send the employer the number of the electronic certificate of incapacity for work. The law will come into force on January 1, 2021.