Free-to-play games are very common nowadays, and while these types of experiences are usually related to brand new properties, this will not be the case with the next title from Tokyo Revengers. That's right, it has been confirmed that The next interactive adventure of the popular anime and manga will be available to all fans at no cost.

Through its official site, it has been confirmed Tokyo Revengers: Last Missiona title that will reach Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Android completely free, since it is a free-to-play with microtransactions. This delivery will be available in Japan next February 2024, and at the moment it is unknown when the rest of the world will be able to enjoy this experience.

Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission will allow players to relive the events of the main story, in which they repeatedly jump through time to avoid the worst possible future. The streets of Shibuya and the 3D characters have been faithfully recreated in high quality, and the main story is brought to life by an impressive voice cast.

As it is a free game, all interested parties can expect a monetization focused on microtransactions, although at the moment the type of content that we can acquire by spending real money has not been specified, although it is very likely that it will be cosmetic elements. Likewise, the possibility of seeing a battle pass or something similar in the future is not ruled out.

For those who don't know him, Tokyo Revengers is a manga written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The series began on March 1, 2017 and came to an end on September 22, 2021, this after 24 volumes, which have arrived in Mexico from Panini little by little.

The story introduces us to Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old part-time worker who learns that his high school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, and her brother, Naoto Tachibana, have been murdered by a gang known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. After a near-death experience involving a train, Takemichi discovers that he can travel back in time to his high school days. In this way, he decides to use this ability to change the future and avoid the tragedies that happened to his friends.

The series combines elements of crime, gang conflicts and time travel, creating a quite interesting narrative. Takemichi must navigate the dangerous world of conflict and gang alliances to alter the course of events and protect those he loves.

Tokyo Revengers It gained popularity for its engaging plot, well-developed characters, and intense action sequences. It has also been adapted into various media, including an anime that premiered in April 2021. This version of the story has managed to captivate a new audience, who are eagerly awaiting more information about new chapters.

We remind you that Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Android completely free in Japan in February 2024, and at the moment it is unknown when it will be available in our region. On related topics, Disney+ has obtained the streaming rights to this anime.

Although I'm not a big fan of Tokyo Revengers, I can see how this has become one of the most popular anime in recent years. Now, with a free game, it is very likely that more people will be willing to give this work a chance, which will only increase its already great popularity.

