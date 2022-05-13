A couple of days ago a report emerged from VGChartz, where it was mentioned that the switch it had finally surpassed the sales of the PS4 in the United States. Now, New details from the NPD Group have confirmed this information, and shared a bit more.

According to Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch became the console with the most units sold in the United States during the past month of April. In this way, the hybrid platform has surpassed the sales of the PlayStation 4 in this region, thus becoming the fourth most successful console in the history of this countryas well as the sixth hardware platform focused on video games.

US NPD HW – Lifetime unit sales of Nintendo Switch have now surpassed those of PlayStation 4, making it the 4th highest unit selling console in US history, and the 6th highest unit selling video game hardware platform overall. In console it trails only PS2, Xbox 360 and Wii. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 13, 2022

Ahead of the Nintendo Switch are the PS2, Xbox 360 and Wii. Although no exact number is given at the moment, VGChartz mentioned that Switch sales are 35.61 million units, while the PS4 currently has 35.25 million.

Regarding the other three competitors of the Switch, it is mentioned that the Wii sold 45.51 million units in the United States. The Xbox 360 has 45.14 million in this region. By last, the PS2 has 53.65 million in this region alone. It’s clear that reaching the top spot is no easy task for Nintendo’s latest platform.

Editor’s Note:

Like overall sales, the chances of the Nintendo Switch overtaking the PS2 and becoming the best-selling console in history, at least in the United States in this case, are high, but they’re not a guarantee. It all depends on Nintendo managing to keep up with the pace of releases we’ve currently seen.

Via: Mat Piscatella