As we approach the sixth anniversary of the switchesNintendo has shared its financial report related to the third quarter of the current fiscal year, revealing that this console has already become, not only the second most successful piece of hardware in the company’s history, but it is positioned as the third best seller in general.

Through its tax report, Nintendo has revealed that until December 31, 2022, the Switch has sold a total of 122.55 million consoles worldwide. Thus, it has already surpassed the 118.69 of the Game Boy, positioning itself as the second best console in the Great N, only behind the Nintendo DS and its 154.02 million.

As for the general framework, the PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling console in history, with more than 155 million units worldwide. Considering that the Switch will remain in production, there’s a chance that Nintendo’s piece of hardware will manage to get closer to, or even surpass, the PS2.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that rumors have indicated that the new Nintendo console will arrive next year, perhaps the Switch will not surpass the Nintendo DS and PS2. There is a gap of more than 30 million units, and with the PS5 already more accessible to the public, it is likely that surpassing these numbers will be more difficult.

Via: Nintendo