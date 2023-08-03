As part of the latest financial results of Nintendowe have an updated list of games that have reached the figure of one million units sold on the console switches. The main novelty here is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich has now reached 18.51 million units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It is still on top with 55.46 million units.

Here is the full list of games Nintendo that have reached one million units sold in switches until August 2023:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44 million

Pokemon Sword/Shield – 25.92 million

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet – 22.66 million

Super Mario Party – 19.39 million

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 18.51 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17 million

As usual, we remind you that this list of millionaire games is not exhaustive. Some games that have already reached that figure may not be included. Nintendo it tends to show the titles that are at the top, as well as the most recent entries.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Well, take note, because all these games are guaranteed quality and they are preparing places for Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Wonder.