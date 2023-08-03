As part of the latest financial results of Nintendowe have an updated list of games that have reached the figure of one million units sold on the console switches. The main novelty here is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich has now reached 18.51 million units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It is still on top with 55.46 million units.
Here is the full list of games Nintendo that have reached one million units sold in switches until August 2023:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46 million
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79 million
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77 million
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65 million
Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44 million
Pokemon Sword/Shield – 25.92 million
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet – 22.66 million
Super Mario Party – 19.39 million
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 18.51 million
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17 million
As usual, we remind you that this list of millionaire games is not exhaustive. Some games that have already reached that figure may not be included. Nintendo it tends to show the titles that are at the top, as well as the most recent entries.
Via: Nintendo Everything
Editor’s note: Well, take note, because all these games are guaranteed quality and they are preparing places for Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Wonder.
