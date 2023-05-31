Last year there was a rather big event in the world, that was precisely the war that broke out between Russia and UkraineThis led several companies to stop distributing their products in those countries. For that reason, brands like Manzana, Samsung, Xbox, PlayStation and many others stopped operating there, and now it seems that Nintendo adds.

As recently discussed, the company will stop selling games within its digital store in Russiathis is not a matter of dispute with Ukraine, but because of the current economic situation. No date was even given in advance for the closure, since right now no transaction can be carried out.

This was said in the report:

As a result of the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to close the operations of its Russian subsidiary. As part of our efforts to honor previous commitments to our customers in the Russian market, the Russian version of Nintendo eShop will be set to offer limited service.

It is worth mentioning that with this Nintendo finally stops making deals with this European country, given that just last year they stopped distributing consoles and also physical games. Thus, few video game companies are the ones that continue to provide Russian citizens with entertainment of this type.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Thus we can realize that the conflict is still in force, and it is not known how far it will go so that at last there is a kind of agreement between the two. For now, we will have to continue reading the news.