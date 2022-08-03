Another fiscal quarter has come to an end, and as always happens, various companies have shared their financial reports. One of these is Nintendowho has revealed that the Switch has surpassed 111 million units sold since its launch in March 2017.

According to the document shared by Nintendo, the Switch has currently sold 111.08 million units worldwide. This means that during the last quarter 3.43 million consoles were sold. Although the number is quite high, this represents a decrease of 22.9% compared to the 4.45 million registered in the same period last year.

This decline is a result of the semiconductor crises that are affecting not only Nintendo, but the rest of the tech industry. Fortunately, demand has been maintained in all regionswith 21 million units expected to be sold by the end of the current fiscal year.

This was the distribution of the 3.43 million units among the three console models:

–switch: 1.32 million, a decrease of 60% compared to 3.31 million last year.

–Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 1.52 million. There is no increase or decrease here, because this model was not for sale a year ago.

–nintendo switch lite: 0.59 million, a decrease of 48.4% compared to 1.14 million last year.

Let’s remember that On August 26, a special Nintendo Switch OLED will go on sale. Splatoon 3, which will surely increase the sales of this console. In related topics, the Switch receives a new update. Similarly, Nintendo talks about rumors of a price increase on the console.

Editor’s Note:

After years of numbers only increasing, the pandemic has finally caught up with Nintendo. Although the problems are not similar to those of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, it is likely that the lack of semiconductors will affect the company’s sales in a substantial way.

Via: Nintendo