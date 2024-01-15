Although 2023 was probably the last great year for switchespecially considering that reports claim that Nintendo's next platform would be available in 2024, It has been revealed that the Switch was the console with the most games of all last year.

According to research by Anthony Silva of Circana, In 2023, 2,360 unique pieces of software will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the United States. This positions Nintendo hardware as the console with the most launches last year. Without a doubt an impressive amount, but not the highest in 2023.

According to @WeAreCircana 's own @SilvaStandard the closest any other platform has come in the US is the 2,360 games released on Switch, also in 2023. 14,000 is a lot. “Steam breaks another annual record, launching more than 14,000 games in 2023” https://t.co/f0VlXy7vfl — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 3, 2024

Silva's analysis has also revealed that PC was the overall platform with the most launches last year. Throughout 2023, 14,531 releases were reported on Steam. Without a doubt, an amount that sounds ridiculous. Much of this is due to the fact that this digital store does not present many restrictions when putting certain titles on sale. This means that an approximate of 39 games were released in this market every day.

This means that the only way for the Switch, or any other console, to reach the numbers reported on Steam, Programs like Steam Greenlight and Steam Direct must be available for all those who wish to publish games on these consoles, something that will probably never happen.

We remind you that the Switch hit the market in 2017, and There are currently over 12 thousand unique pieces of software available on this console. On related topics, two classic games are coming to this console. Likewise, physical Switch games are beginning to become scarce.

Editor's Note:

It's quite interesting to see how the Switch digital store is filled with garbage. While there are many quality releases here, it is also true that a lot of it is shovelware that is designed to trick users. It's a shame, and I hope this element is handled better on the next Nintendo console.

Via: Mat Piscatella.